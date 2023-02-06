Markets, roads chock-a-block with devotees on Guru Ravidas Jayanti in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 5

After a massive shobha yatra to mark the 646th Parkash Purab of Shri Guru Ravidas was taken out across the city on Saturday, the Nakodar Road and the Buta Mandi area remained closed for a second day today to mark the the Guru’s birth anniversary.

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar. Tribune photo

Hundreds of devotees flocked the yatra route yesterday as the tableaux moved at a snail’s pace all day to mark the birth anniversary of the Guru. While the stretch remained closed until the wee hours, barricades stay put for a second day today as devotees paid obeisance at the Guru Ravidass Dham at Buta Mandi and celebrated at the fair being held to mark the occasion.

MP Manish Tewari pays obeisance at Taposthali Guru Ravidas in Khuralgarh Sahib on Sunday. Tribune photo

Nakodar Road and Buta Mandi stretches were abuzz with visitors who thronged scores of vends and kiosks on either side, swings and rides. Kirtan Darbars and congregations were also held at various places on these two days and will continue until Monday. Barricades cordning off the key Buta Mandi stretch from the rest of the city remained on the roads today.