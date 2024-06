Martyrdom of fifth Sikh Guru observed

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 10

The martyrdom day of fifth Sikh master Guru Arjun Dev was observed at Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Model Town, Jalandhar, this afternoon.

The Ragi Jatha of Bhai Gurdev Singh Verka, Hazoori Ragi Jatha, Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, Bhai Tejinder Singh and Bhai Shamsher Singh besides Bhai Gurdev Singh, Hazoori Ragi Jatha, Model Town, enthralled the congregation with Shabad Kirtan from Gurbani and enlightened the devotees.

Preachers Dr Jaspal Vir Singh, Balbir Singh and Jasjit Kaur preached the teachings of the great Guru while shedding light on his life and principles. The Sangat was motivated to follow the path shown by the Guru. In the evening session, Bhai Samandeep Singh, Hazoori Raagi Jatha, Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, enthralled the devotees.

Special presence was made by DCP Jagmohan Singh and retired SSP Rajinder Singh. Present on the occasion were Mohinderjit Singh, president, Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Model Town.

