Martyrs of Ghadar Movement remembered

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 16

The CPI (M) paid tributes to the first seven martyrs of the Ghadar Movement — Kartar Singh Sarabha, Vishnu Ganesh Pingle, Jagat Singh, Harnam Singh Sialkoti, Bakhshish Singh, Surain Singh (1 & 2) – during a special event held at the Desh Bhagat Memorial Hall here today.

The ceremony was held in memory of Shaheed Surain Singh-2 (younger).

The party’s politburo member Nilotpal Basu and state secretary Sukhwinder Singh Sekhon arrived specially for the function. Meanwhile, state secretariat members Bhup Chand Channo, Gurdarshan Singh Khaspur, Ram Singh Nurpuri, Sucha Singh Ajnala, Major Singh Bhikhiwind, Roop Basant Singh Baraich, Gurnek Singh Bajjal, Balbir Singh Jadla, Sukhpreet Singh Johal and Abdul Satar joined the presidium.

The opening speech was delivered by Sital Singh Sangha, chairman of the reception committee. Pirthipal Singh Marimegha welcomed everyone and Sukhpreet Singh Johal played the role of stage secretary.

Addressing the event, Nilotpal Basu and Sukhwinder Singh Sekhon said the freedom we enjoy today is because of the sacrifices of martyrs like Kartar Singh Sarabha and others. He said these martyrs embraced death in their youth to liberate the country. The leaders said that Kartar Singh Sarabha, Vishnu Ganesh Pingle, Jagat Singh, Harnam Singh Sialkoti, Bakshish Singh, Surain Singh (elder) and Surain Singh (younger) were martyred on November 16, 1915 in the First Lahore Conspiracy Case at Central Jail, Lahore.

Basu and Sekhon said in the Russia-Ukraine war, NATO countries, including the US, wanted to build a base there so that the natural resources could be captured. The leaders also accused Israel of committing genocide against the Palestinians. They also said that in the case of Israel-Hamas war, India has proved that it is a minor partner of the US by supporting it.

Meanwhile, Comrade Sekhon said the party will hold a state-level march from December 1-15 on the burning issues of Punjab. The march will start from Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar on December 1 and end at Hussainiwala on December 15. He said the party is holding a campaign to get signatures from 5 lakh people. The death of party’s senior leaders Basudev Acharya and N Sankaria were also condoled.

