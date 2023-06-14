Maruti handpicks 44 from skill centre

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 13

As a part of the ongoing drive launched to generate job opportunities for the youth, Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development & Training Department in association with Maruti Suzuki India Limited has organised a two-day apprenticeship placement drive at the Multi Skill Development Centre (MSDC), Hoshiarpur.

Maruti Suzuki India has selected as many as 44 ITI passed eligible candidates for the apprenticeship of one year in the trades of fitter, welder, painter (general), electrician, turner, diesel mechanic, COPA, machinist, machinist (grinder), tool and die, motor mechanic vehicle, tractor mechanic, etc. They will get Rs 12,835 as a monthly stipend and the attendance reward upto Rs 4,160 will be given to them monthly by the company.

Moreover, It will also pave a way for these 44 candidates to apply for a regular job in the multi-national Maruti Suzuki company after completion of this one year apprenticeship.

Apart from this, they will be provided subsidised food, uniform and other benefits as per the company’s policy during the apprenticeship.