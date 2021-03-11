Covid-19: Mask mandate makes a comeback

Jalandhar DC exhorts people to wear mask at crowded places

Amid rise in Covid cases in some states and UTs, the Punjab Government had issued an advisory. file

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 21

Amidst rising Covid cases in the country, the district administration has again exhorted the public to wear mask. Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori on Thursday urged the people to wear mask at crowded places, especially in closed environments, to curb the spread of Covid.

No new case in Jalandhar district, 1 in Kapurthala

  • No new case of Covid was reported from Jalandhar district on Thursday, keeping the Covid tally in the district at 78,319 cases. As many as 76,727 people have recovered from Covid in the district while the number of active cases in Jalandhar was 14. No deaths were also reported from the district on Thursday
  • Kapurthala reported one new case of Covid on Thursday, taking the district tally to 23,8577 cases. Meanwhile, no new death was reported from Kapurthala. The total deceased tally at Kapurthala stood at 579

As many as 78,311 cases of Covid have been reported in the region, four of whom were reported on Wednesday and a total of 1,578 Covid deaths have been reported in Jalandhar.

Amid rise in Covid cases in some states and UTs, the Punjab Government had issued an advisory, said Thori adding people should wear mask at crowded places for their own and others’ safety from virus.

As per the instructions, masking should be ensured in closed environments, including public transport buses, trains, taxis besides cinema halls, shopping malls, department stores, classrooms, office rooms, indoor gatherings etc.

The DC said so far 35.52 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been administered in the district. In the 15 to 17 age group, as many as 1,01,216 first and 62,557 second doses of vaccine, respectively, had already been given to beneficiaries. Across the total population, 17,62,644 first doses and 15,74,539 second doses had been administered.

Likewise, 51,630 first and 615 second doses have been given to the kids in 12 to 14 age group. Jalandhar is among the leading districts of the state by covering 90.21 per cent and 75.76 per cent beneficiaries in 15 to 17 and 12 to 14 age groups under the first dose.

The DC appealed to the eligible beneficiaries to complete their vaccination at the earliest to avoid the adverse effects of the virus. He said eligible persons, who yet not get themselves vaccinated, should get their vaccination done as soon as possible. He also asked parents to come forward to get their children vaccinated.

