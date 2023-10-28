Mass marriage ceremony solemnised

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 27

The Sarb Naujawan Sabha headed by its president Sukhwinder Kumar and Naujawan Welfare Society with the assistance of Chardi Kalan Sikh Organisation, UK, organised a mass marriage ceremony for nine couples and presented them with gifts, comprising articles of daily use at a colourful function held here yesterday.

Sabha chief bears expenditure Union Minister of State Som Parkash and his wife Anita Som Parkash were the chief guest on the occasion.

Sabha president Sukhwinder Kumar announced to bear the expenditure of several poor students.

Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, District Planning Board Chairperson Lalita Saklani, Deputy Chief Engineer, PSPCL, Pawan Kumar Beesla, Improvement Trust Chairman Kashmir Singh Malhi, Market Committee Chairman Tawinder Ram and Additional SE, Powercom, Hardip Kumar graced the occasion as honorary guests.

