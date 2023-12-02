Mastermind behind attack on man in Athaula village arrested

Jalandhar, December 1
The district rural police have arrested another accused involved opening fire on a man at Athaula village on October 22.
The accused had been identified as Lavpreet Singh and he is said to be the mastermind behind the attack. Earlier the police had arrested two persons. SSP Mukhwinder Singh said the arrested accused had links with Pakistan too and this angle was also being investigated. “He was about to leave for Kuwait when our team arrested him,” he added.
Notably, the victim, Gurmeet Singh (35), a resident of Athaula village, suffered serious injuries from bullets. The incident took place when he was driving his tractor near the village. The police scrutinised the CCTV footage of the area to identify the suspects. Today, the police recovered two cars, a pistol and two live cartridges from his possession.
Earlier the SSP had said two bike-borne persons fired gunshots at Gurmej Singh, a relative of deceased kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambiyan. The bike-borne miscreants — Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Batala, and Amitpal Singh, a resident of Greater Kailash at Batala — were arrested on October 29.
