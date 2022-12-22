Masters in Clinical Embryology at Lovely Professional University

Tribune News Service

PHAGWARA: Lovely Professional University (LPU) is among the few universities in the country that offers an MSc Embryology programme. LPU has recently set up a centre of excellence on its campus in collaboration with leading fertility solution provider ‘CooperSurgical’. LPU is the first private university in North India to commence a Master’s Programme in clinical embryology. The inauguration ceremony was chaired by LPU Pro Chancellor Mrs Rashmi Mittal. On the occasion experts from CooperSurgical, Country General Manager Dr Amit Bhatnagar, Dr Shipra Thukral and Mr Vakil Jagveer Singh interacted with LPU students.

Poetry Recitation Competition

Jalandhar: The PG Department of Punjabi of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised a poetry recitation competition in collaboration with Youth Welfare Department of the college. Thirty two students participated in the competition and recited the poems of famous poets in English, Hindi and Punjabi. Dean youth welfare encouraged the students and gave them tips for presentation. Kuljit Kaur, in-charge Punjabi Sahitya Sabha, congratulated the participants and said literature and society had a deep relationship. The first position was won by Sakira Irshad and Manpreet Kaur. Sofia and Gagandeep secured the second position and third position was secured by Kirandeep Kaur and Bipneet Kaur. Neha and Drishti got the consolation prize. Principal Ajay Sareen congratulated the winners.

CBSE SCIENCE EXHIBITION

A team from Kamla Nehru Public School, Phagwara, has been selected for National level CBSE Science Exhibition 2022. The team comprising Lovepreet Singh and Pushkar Rewar of Class XI that participated in the CBSE Regional Level Science Exhibition held at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Sohan Lal Public School, Amritsar, recently have been selected for national level exhibition in the category, ‘Transport and Innovation’. Project Title: Wind Powered Electric Vehicle (WPEV) has been declared as the regional winner. School principal Paramjeet Kaur Dhillon congratulated the winner and wished them all the best for the National Level CBSE Science Exhibition to be held in 2023.

Gurukul school aces Karate C’ship

Students of The Gurukul School clinched the overall trophy in the 2nd ISKF Open State Karate Championship. Students from Chandigarh, Goraya, Nakodar, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana and Jalandhar participated in the competition. The students of the school won 11 gold medals, nine silver medals and 13 bronze medals by showing their skills. School director Sushma Handa and principal Radha Gakhar congratulated all the students for the victory and also inspired them to keep moving forward in future.

Maths calculation activity atDIPS

To remove the fear of mathematics from the minds of the students and make them proficient in accounting, a mock activity was organised by the pre-primary wing in the schools of DIPS chain. During this activity, students were given information about different shapes, currency, weight, time etc in mathematics. The children were told how mathematics was involved in various activities related to our everyday life. During this, the children learnt that when they go to the market, how they should go about purchasing. MD Tarwinder Singh and CEO Monika Mandotra said such activities were very beneficial for the mental development of children and children should participate in them enthusiastically.

Faculty Development Programme

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised the third day of the international five-day faculty development programme on building writing skills. Dr Naeema Hann, senior consultant, Leeds Beckett University, UK, addressing the programme explained in detail the importance of proper usage of grammar along with proper vocabulary. Describing grammar as the basis of conveying any idea positively to the readers, she also threw light on the things to be kept in mind while writing in the present tense. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi expressed gratitude to Dr Naeema for providing important information on the subject.

Students attend Science exhibition

Students of Mayor World School participated in a two-day CBSE Regional Science Exhibition that was organised at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana. The theme was ‘Technology and Toy’. Around 72 CBSE-affiliated schools participated in the event in which Vanshika Dilwari of Class VII and Suhan Jain of Class VII also presented their ideas and brought forward their model named ‘Eco-Friendly Drain Expert’ into implementation under eco-friendly materials. This model was based on fighting the current challenges with regards to environmental turmoil, putting waste into constructive use. This model based on sustainable living won the heart of the jury and was chosen to compete at the National Level.

Workshop on Skin Care in winters

A workshop on ‘Personal Grooming’ was held on the second day of a seven-day NSS Camp being organised at Hindu Kanya Collegiate School, Kapurthala. A special morning session on workout exercises was organised by Simran, Lecturer, Department of Chemistry. After that an extension talk on the topic, ‘Skin Care in Winters’ was organised at Government Elementary School, Nizampur, in which resource person Ekta Ahuja, a beauty care expert, apprised NSS volunteers and the village women of the tips on taking care of different skin types during winters with the easily available material at home. Principal of the Collegiate School Archna Garg appreciated the efforts made by the NSS Units of the school. /OC