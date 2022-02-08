Mayawati to address rally in Nawanshahr today

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 7

The SAD-BSP combine is set to organise a rally in Nawanshahr tomorrow as BSP supremo Mayawati will be visiting there to boost up its cadres in support of the alliance ahead of the Assembly poll.

State BSP president Jasvir S Garhi said the rally was expected to start around noon at the grain market of the town. He said 10 truckloads of chairs had been arranged to make seating arrangements for the party supporters. As Mayawati will reach here, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal too would be on stage with her.

The alliance is expected to cut down the impact of the yesterday’s announcement by Rahul Gandhi on projecting Charanjit Channi as the Dalit CM face of Congress for the elections. However, on the day of Maya’s visit, Punjab CM Channi would be touring Jalandhar.

He would be holding roadshows across all four urban Assembly seats — Jalandhar Cantonment, West, North and Central. The party MLAs and candidates from the respective seats would be joining the CM in the city’s entourage as a part of the campaign strategy.

