MC acts tough on illegally built shops

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 7

The Building branch of the Municipal Corporation took action against illegal shops in Hong Kong market near Phagwara gate. The illegal shops were already sealed by the department, but, it is reported that the construction was still going on which led to the building department demolishing the structures. The labour used drill machines to demolish the structures.

A notice has also been served to the owners of the shops in which it is mentioned that if they have (owners) any document, they can produce it in seven days. As per the information, 19 shopkeepers have been served the notices.

MTP Narinder Sharma who was also on the spot, said, “Honk Kong is an illegal market. We are set to take action against every illegal building in the city.” The property tax wing of the corporation also sealed three properties at Transport Nagar, Pathankot Road and Amritsar Road. Advertisement wing of the MC also recovered Rs 26 lakh that was pending for long.

“Several advertisement boards were installed in a mall and there was a pendency of Rs 26 lakh which were recovered today,” Superintendent of the wing, Mandeep Singh said.