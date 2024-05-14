MC chief inspects roads, orders testing of water in slum areas

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 13

Municipal Commissioner Gautam Jain today conducted an inspection of various roads of the city including Cool road, Garha road, near STP plant and the road leading to Dina village.

As per the information, a sewerage pipe was laid from Pholariwal to Dina village under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme which was never cleaned.

The MC Commissioner found the work on other roads satisfactory while he ordered the cleanliness of sewerage on the road leading to Dina village. He was accompanied by other officials and checked the ongoing work.

The MC Commissioner has been holding meetings, inspecting various areas to resolve the issues. Recently, he held a meeting with the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) wing of the MC and instructed the officials to identify and submit a detailed report of areas where water scarcity hits every year during this time of the year. He also asked them to ensure renovation and maintenance of tube-wells in areas where people have been complaining for long.

The Municipal Corporation would also start sampling of water from the slums and areas where contaminated water creates problems in the months from May to July.

Also, a time-frame of 15 days has been given to the officials to ensure the cleaning of roads and streets in every ward.

