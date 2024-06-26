MC chief inspects sewer cleaning work

Phagwara, June 25
Ahead of the rainy season, Municipal Commissioner Anupam Kler reviewed the measures being undertaken by the civic body.
During the inspection, she checked sewer cleaning work in Ratanpura and Mansa Devi Nagar areas. Kler commended the work of sewer workers, highlighting the challenges they face and acknowledging their crucial role in maintaining the city’s sewer system.
She said main sewer lines of the city had already been cleaned using a super-sucker machine. Now, routine cleaning of internal sewer lines was being done. The city had been divided into four zones.
The MC Commissioner appealed to Phagwara residents to keep sewer lines clean by avoiding disposal of plastic items or other non-biodegradable materials into sewers or open drains as these items could cause blockages and hinder drainage of water.
SDO Pradeep Chautani from the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board and other sewer workers were also present.
