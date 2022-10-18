MC Commissioner alerts cops against impersonator

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 17

Cases related to people misusing the display pictures of higher officials are on the rise. Recently, Nawanshahr DC Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa had complained that someone was using his display picture and asking money from people in his name.

Today, a similar case has been reported from Jalandhar. Municipal Corporation Commissioner Devinder Singh has complaint to the police that his picture is being used as WhatsApp display picture of a random number. As per information, MC officials and others have also received messages from the number asking for monetary help.

The moment it was brought to the notice of the commissioner by some officials, he immediately circulated the screenshots everywhere so that everyone is alert and didn’t fall prey to such frauds.

Additional Security in charge Kulwant Singh has written to the Police Commissioner in which it is mentioned that the commissioner’s profile is being used wrongly and the police must take strict action against the accused and get the photo of the Commissioner removed from the number. “Please act strictly so to avoid such online frauds,” the letter reads.

It is reported that the case has been forwarded to the cyber crime. The accused has written his WhatsApp status as ‘Presently in a meeting, would revert to you as soon as possible’.