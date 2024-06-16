MC Commissioner launches cleanliness drive in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 15

A comprehensive cleanliness drive was launched by the Municipal Corporation, headed by MC Commissioner Anupam Kaler, in Phagwara today.

The initiative focuses on enhancing door-to-door waste collection and segregating wet and dry waste for processing at the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) plants. The MC Commissioner emphasised the need to educate the public about the importance of waste segregation. She directed officers to engage with bulk waste generators, such as hotels and restaurants, to motivate them to segregate waste at the source.

In an important meeting with the Health Department officials and supervisors at the Municipal Corporation office, the MC Commissioner issued instructions to improve waste collection practices. She stressed that public awareness campaigns and regular meetings should be held to encourage proper waste management. Additionally, she assigned a sanitary inspector to assist PMIDC employees in these efforts. Following the meeting, the MC Commissioner, along with Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh, visited the MRF plant at Hadiabad to assess operations and provide necessary guidance.

The MC Commissioner highlighted the government’s commitment to cleanliness and ongoing monitoring efforts across Punjab. She commended the efforts of the Health Department officials, engineers, and sanitation workers, urging continuous efforts to enhance the city’s cleanliness. She appealed to the residents to support municipal workers and contribute to the city’s beautification.

She also announced the commencement of a challaning process to penalise those who do not comply with waste segregation guidelines. Recently, five challans were issued against individuals who were found littering. Executive engineer Rajinder Chopra, Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh PCS, nodal officer (health branch) KG Babbar, chief sanitary inspector Ajay Kumar and other officials were also present on the occasion.

