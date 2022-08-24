Phagwara MC Commissioner meets gaushala representatives

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 23

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dr Nayan Jassal today held a meeting with representatives of various gaushalas to discuss the modalities regarding welfare of cows and measures to tackle the lumpy skin disease in Phagwara.

During the meeting with the representatives of Shri Krishan Gaushala, Varindra Park; Shri Govind Gau Dham Sukhchain Road Gaushala; Gaushala Bazar; and Rama Krishna Gaushala, Hadiabad, MC Officials discussed the steps to be taken to effectively tackle the problems of stray animals and other issues.

Describing it a very fruitful meeting, Jassal said the building branch would identify the MC land to establish a gaushala in future to curb the problem of stray animals on roads. She also asked the police to ensure people should not leave their cattle on roads in the city during night time, which often led to road accidents. Dozens of cows have been killed by lumpy skin during in the past 20 days in Phagwara subdivision.

#Lumpy Skin Disease #Phagwara