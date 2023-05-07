MC Commissioner reviews progress of ICCC project

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 6

To review the progress of the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) project, Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish today held a meeting with the stakeholders and directed the officials concerned to expedite the remaining work on the project.

Holding a meeting at Jalandhar Smart City Limited, the Commissioner reviewed the progress of the project and discussed the challenges faced by the implementing agencies. He directed the officials concerned to ensure that the project is completed within the stipulated timeframe. The Commissioner also stressed the need for effective monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to ensure the smooth functioning of the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC).

Besides senior officials of Municipal Corporation, the representatives of contractor KEC International also attended the meeting and deliberated upon different issues pertaining to the project. During the meeting, the Commissioner noted that various issues of poor workmanship and quality have been raised by the engineers of the Jalandhar MC. The contractor was even issued a warning in this regard.