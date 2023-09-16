MC holds rally on cleanliness

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 15

Under the Swachh Bharat Campaign, the municipal corporation along with students of Ramgarhian Arts College organised an awareness rally here today.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal along with former minister and AAP leader Joginder Singh Maan flagged off the awareness rally.

The Municipal Corporation Commissioner appealed to the residents to support and spread awareness among the people to keep their surroundings clean. He advised the people to launch a cleanliness drive in their respective areas. Panchal also inspired people to teach their children to maintain cleanliness to prevent the spread of diseases.

Local residents, including Harmesh Pathak, Dr Manjit Singh, folk singer Feroze Khan, Naresh Sharma, Fauji Shergill, Rakesh Kumar, Ranbir Singh, Raja Kolsar, Sukhdev Singh, Ranjit Pabla, Pritpal Kaur Tuli, Sonu Bodh, Santokh, Amandeep, Gurpreet Kaur, Manpreet Singh, Gurdeep Singh Tully, Rajinder Chopra, chief sanitary inspector Ajay Kumar and sanitary inspectors Vikas and Sanjeev, Pooja Rani and others were present on the occasion.

#Bharat #Phagwara