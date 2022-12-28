MC host lecture on transportation planning, parking

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 27

The Municipal Corporation today hosted a lecture on ‘Fundamentals of Transportation Planning and Parking’ delivered by Dr Navdeep Asija, Traffic Advisor to the Government of Punjab. MC Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish chaired the evnt.

The session focused on developing and upgrading the city’s mobility plan. The parking issues prevailing in Jalandhar were discussed. Asija made a presentation on the evolution of the post-automobile era cities and its negative impacts.