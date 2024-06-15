MC issues 17 challans for misuse of water

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 14

Municipal Commissioner Dr Amandeep Kaur has said that the residents of the city who have water and sewerage connections without MC approval, should get their illegal connections approved as soon as possible.

From May 16 to June 14, 17 challans have been issued to those found misusing water. A penalty of Rs 17,000 has been collected from them. — Amandeep Kaur, Municipal Commissioner

Amandeep Kaur appealed to the residents of the city not to sprinkle water in front of and around their houses and not to wash their vehicles through domestic water supply connections.

Special teams have been constituted by the Municipal Corporation to prevent misuse of water and legal action would be taken by those found doing so.

The MC Commissioner said that from May 16 to June 14, 17 challans have been issued to those found misusing water. A penalty of Rs 17,000 has been collected from them. She appealed to the residents of the city not to misuse water due to scarcity in the summer season.

