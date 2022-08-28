MC launches drive to keep city clean, green

Jalandhar, August 27
The Municipal Corporation started the state government’s initiative ‘Mera Shehar-Mera Maan’ from Ward No. 12, where Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora kickstarted this awareness campaign under which steps would be taken to make city clean and green.
Launching the campaign, MLA Raman Arora said this endeavour of the state government certainly ensure the clean and green environment in the city, besides supplementing the efforts being made to make it pollution free. “The step is aimed to ensure the city cleaner and greener by providing good quality of life to the residents besides making them further aware about the aspects of sanitation, which is the core of the programme,” he added.
Accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Devender Singh, the MLA also pointed out that the Municipal Corporation would choose a ward for every Friday, where this awareness drive is to take place. Officers of the Municipal Corporation had already chalked out an extensive plan to executive the drive in its areas efficaciously.
