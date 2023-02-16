MC likely to cancel Wariana biomining pact with pvt firm

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Jalandhar, February 15
With almost no progress being made in the Rs 32.11-crore biomining project for past many years, the contract of the company responsible to execute it is likely to get cancelled.
Senior officials of the Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, said a 15-day notice had been sent to the company for not working according to the terms of the contract and the deadline.
“We have instructions that if the work is done in this statutory time, it will be alright; if not, we will get it cancelled,” a senior officer of the MC said.
In 2017, the bio-mining project was planned to manage and process the waste at Wariana dump. A detailed report of its importance was prepared too. Cut to 2023, the much-talked about project is yet to take off and the garbage mound at the dump has only grown bigger all this while.
The city generates above 450 tonnes of garbage every day. Now, even other small dump sites are filled, and the lifting of the garbage is not getting done properly. To tackle the abovementioned problems, the bio-mining project was to be implemented under the Smart City project.
However, only a shed is getting constructed at the dump site, and that too has not
got completed.
Since the announcement of the project, several changes have been made to it. Tenders were floated a number of times before it was finally awarded to a company in October, 2021.
Waste mounds only getting bigger
