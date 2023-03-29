MC server outage hits tax payment

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: Residents on Monday faced inconvenience due to the non-functioning of online system of the Municipal Corporation, Phagwara. Bhupinder Singh, a local resident, said he went to deposit the property tax but along with several others had to wait for several hours as the server of the MC portal was non-functional due to some technical issues. Phagwara MC Superintendent Amit Kalia admitted that the server didn’t function for more than three hours on Monday. He, however, claimed that residents were coming in large numbers to deposit property tax and the MC had succeeded in collecting more than Rs 5 crore as tax, which was 120 per cent higher than last year’s. OC

Man dies after ‘drinking liquor’

Phagwara: A Bihar state resident was found dead under mysterious circumstances. The deceased has been identified as Rajindar Rishi, a resident of Katihar district in Bihar. Anirudh Kumar, a resident of the same district, told the police that the deceased had died due to excessive drinking. Investigating Officer (IO) Chama Lal said the police handed over the body to the family after post-mortem. OC

3 arrested on assault charge

Phillaur: The Bilga police have arrested three members of a family, including a woman, on the charge of assaulting a villager. IO Anwar Masih said Satnam Singh, a resident of Burj Hassan village, had complained to the police that the accused — Soma, her sons Sunny and Saabi had waylaid him on January 5 and attacked him with clubs and bricks. The IO said a case had been registered against the accused.