MC to test water samples from across city for purity

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 22

Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish has ordered the testing of water samples from almost every area of the city. In a fresh directive, he has asked the department concerned of the Municipal Corporation to take water samples from every area of the city and get it checked at the laboratory for contamination.

Getting at least 6 complaints daily Officials from O&M (Operation and Maintenance) Branch have said 6-7 complaints regarding water contamination are being received by the Municipal Corporation on a daily basis

Officials from O&M (operation and maintenance) Branch claimed that 6-7 complaints regarding water contamination are received by the civic body on a daily basis.

According to the latest orders by the Commissioner, as many as 20 areas have been selected in eight zones of the city from where water samples would be taken and would be sent to the laboratory.

An official said the old city and slum areas were more vulnerable to contamination than other areas. “Under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), new pipelines have already been laid which is why the number of complaints have come down. Earlier, we used to get 15-20 complaints on a daily basis,” the officials said.

In the past, residents of many areas of Jalandhar West constituency and other parts of the city have staged protest against contaminated water supply.