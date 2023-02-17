MC wing removes encroachments

Jalandhar, February 16
The tehbazari wing of the Municipal Corporation initiated anti-encroachment drive in Rainak and Sheikhan Bazar. More than 20 employees along with police force started action and took goods placed on roads in their possession. They also acted at scooter market situated at old GT road and removed two wheelers that were kept on road leading to chaos in the market.
Officials of the tehbazari wing said that the recovered goods would be returned to the owners once they deposit the fine. “The teams will remain in the markets everyday now,” the officials said.
