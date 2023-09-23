Medical association demands security for doctors, staff of private hospitals

Phagwara, September 22
After two incidents of rucks created by attendants of the patients and their close relatives at private hospitals in the city a few days ago, a delegation of the Phagwara unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), headed by its president Dr Jasjit Singh Virk and general secretary Dr Rajiv Aggarwal, met Superintendent of the Police (SP) Gurpreet Singh Gill and demanded appropriate action against miscreants involved in the incidents.
Senior Surgeon Dr Satnam Singh Parmar, Ortho surgeon Dr Punit Narula, Child specialist Dr Puneet Galhotra, Rohan Singh Parhar, Davinder Chhabrra, Inderjit Singh, Mohan Singh and Dr Dimple Narula were among those present during the meeting with the SP. They urged him to make adequate arrangements for the safety and protection of doctors and hospitals. They said several miscreants were taking advantage as they considered doctors a soft target.
The SP assured the IMA delegation that both incidents would be investigated thoroughly. He said stern legal action would be taken against those involved in creating rucks and vandalising private hospitals.
