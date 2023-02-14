Medical camp held on Women’s Day

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 13

On the occasion of the National Women’s Day, a city-based NGO, EduYouth Foundation, organised a free medical check-up camp for the women at Mata Chintpurni Mandir, Garha village in Jalandhar.

The camp was organised in collaboration with Dr (Major) Amandeep Kaur, Gynaecologist, PGI Chandigarh, who is currently serving as a consultant at Gynaenova Hospital in Jalandhar. Free medical consultation, check-up and medicines were distributed among more than 250 females.

Blood pressure, ECG, blood sugar tests were also conducted. ACP Cantt Babandeep Singh Lubana was the chief guest at the event, while sarpanch Malkeet Singh (Subhana) presided over as guest of honour. Prof Kanwar Sartaj Singh, the president of the NGO, said, “Women are an integral part of our society. A woman is a daughter, mother, sister and much more.

We all must come forward and work together for better health of women in our society.” Others present on the occasion were Paramjit Singh, Dr Arun Kumar, Gurinder Singh and Sunil Kumar.