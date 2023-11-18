Medical check-up, felicitation camps held under ‘Sade Buzurg, Sada Maan’

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 17

As part of the ‘Sade Buzurg, Sada Maan’ campaign launched by the Punjab government for the respect and safety of the elderly, the Department of Social Security and Women and Child Development, Punjab and the district administration of Hoshiarpur today organised a district-level event at DAV College.

A free medical camp was also organised for the elderly. Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa attended the event as the chief guest. DC Komal Mittal, Mayor Surinder Kumar, District Social Security Officer Manpreet Singh were also present.

The DC said apart from the special free medical camp, various facilities were provided to the elderly. As many as 690 senior citizens were given eye glasses absolutely free, 64 seniors were treated by bone specialist doctors. Similarly, 77 elderly people were treated by dental specialists, 109 were examined by ENT specialists and 94 underwent a general checkup. Meanwhile, 15 senior citizens were also provided hearing aids with the support of the District Red Cross Society. Also, 96 applications for pensions were received, free legal aid was provided to 64 senior citizens by the District Legal Services Authority. Apart from this, 25 Ayushman card applications were received. Meanwhile, the pension sanction letter and senior citizen cards were distributed to the senior citizens by the chief guest. A play ‘Mukti Dham’ presented by Nat Mandali about senior citizens was highly appreciated.

