Medical emergency response system for critical patients soon, says Minister

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahar, January 24

Health and Family Welfare Minister, Dr Balbir Singh said Punjab would soon introduce the “Emergency Response System” basedon coordination of private and government hospitalsto attend to the patients in critical need.

Interacting with the media in Nawanshahar during the Indian Medical Association (IMA) platinum jubilee celebrations, Dr Balbir Singh reiterated his commitment to transforming the health infrastructure of Punjab as per the priority agenda of the Chief Minister.

He said 500 more Aam Aadmi Clinics would be a boon for strengthening the health infrastructure, providing better and free testing and treatment facilities to residents.

Citing the example of Punjab being the first state in hiring specialists in the government sector, he added that this was a double delight in addition to Aam Aadmi Clinics in primary healthcare across the country. Listing his initiatives to transform the health infrastructure in the state, he said top priority would be given to the Emergency Response System, which includes setting up a strong network of more than 1,400 ambulances of private and government hospitals, deputation of advanced life support ambulances in all government hospitals situated along highways in state and blood donors’ directory, etc.

Terming the ‘Farishtey Scheme’, another step towards saving lives of accident victims, he appealed to all the residents to equip their vehicles with first-aid kits, besides rushing the victim to the nearest hospital.

He said the department mulling to rationalise the specialist doctors posted at a single institution by the way of redistribution also so that all the residents could get the services of specialists in government hospitals.

To cope with the shortfall of gynaecologists in the government hospitals, the department would shortly bring a policy to hire local-working private gynaecologists for surgery needs.

Expressing his commitment to transforming the dilapidated and non-functional infrastructure, Dr Balbir Singh sought cooperation from the Punjab chapter of the IMA to provide affordable treatment to people.

The Health Ministeralso solicited their partnership to make Punjab drug-free state. He assured the IMA (Punjab) of redressal of their concerns.