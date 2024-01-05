Meet held to promote ISI mark goods in rural areas

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, January 4

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) today organised the fourth gram panchayat level meeting at block Garhshankar.

Jai Krishan Singh Rouri, Deputy Speaker, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, attended the function as the chief guest. He emphasised the need for adopting new techniques in daily life and urged the participants to use ISI mark and hallmark whenever they procure goods for personal use as well as at village level. He also extended his best wishes to BIS offices for enhancing knowledge about BLS care app and for the upcoming workshops in Hoshiarpur district.

About 77 sarpanches, panchs and panchayat samiti members took part. A booklet and fliers about development of BIS standards for villages and agriculture related information were distributed among participants to enhance their knowledge about standards in their routine life as well as in farm sector.

During the programme, the participants were informed about the significance of standards to procure quality goods for any development activity, personal needs or at the time of making irrigation sources to farms. Manjinder Kaur, Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO), Garhshankar, also shared her views on the importance of ISI verified products.