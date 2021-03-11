Meet on molecular dynamics

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The department of mechanical engineering, Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, organised a three-day workshop on “Molecular Dynamics Simulation and Analysis”. Dr Sumit Sharma, assistant professor in the department of mechanical engineering, was the course coordinator. He has been working in this area for the last 10 years and has published around 50 papers in international journals, besides publishing several books in the field of molecular dynamics. The participants were from Manipal University Jaipur, Punjab Technical University, Department of Higher Education, Haryana, Lovely Professional University, IIT BHU, NIT Uttarakhand, and Tezpur University, Assam. Researchers from NIT also participated in the workshop.The workshop started by welcoming of all the participants by the organising committee. Deepa Bedi (student volunteer) welcomed all the participants. Head of the department, Dr Pramod Kumar, highlighted the importance of molecular dynamics simulation in various fields such as, materials science and metallurgy, bio-fuels, physics, chemistry, bio-technology and nanotechnology. Dr Sumit Sharma, course coordinator, started the expert lecture by teaching the participants the basics of molecular dynamics, Monte-Carlo simulation, density functional theory, and other techniques of modelling. On the last day of the workshop, hands-on practice sessions on using the open-source software were conducted. The participants gained valuable knowledge about the use of open-source software for materials modelling at the nanoscale. The workshop concluded by distribution of certificates to the participants by the head of department Dr Pramod Kumar.

Students celebrate Teej

Student and teachers of Innocent Hearts College of Education organised Teej function with zeal and cheerfulness. The central idea of celebrating Teej was to revive the love for Indian culture and tradition among the would-be teachers and to spread the message of oneness. The function started with prayer ceremony to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This was followed by dumb charades game, modelling, singing and dancing by the student-teachers in the college auditorium. The student-teachers walked gracefully during the modelling contest glorifying Indian women by wearing new traditional clothes, colourful bangles, with parandis on their plaited hair and mehendi on their hands. Diksha Handa won the title of Miss Teej, Sakshi Thakur achieved the title of Shringar Punjab Di, Manmeet Kaur won Heer Majajan title, Nandini Luthra bagged the title Shaan Mehfil Di and Tanu Arora won the title Teeyan Di Raunak. Winners of the bangle game were Sakshi Thakur and Manmeet Kaur. Vishali Arora bagged the first prize in bindi game. Principal Arjinder Singh congratulated the winners and bestowed gifts. Swings were also put-up in the college campus . The student-teachers enjoyed swinging and singing traditional Teej songs. The function ended with an energetic dance performance by the would-be teachers depicting their love and respect for Indian culture and heritage.

Folk songs, giddha mark Teej

Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus celebrated the monsoon festival of Teej. The girl students participated in the festivities which included mehndi competition and Miss Teej contest. The occasion was graced by Sukhbir Singh Chatha, director, academic affairs, KCL Group and Dr RS Deol, deputy director, academic affairs, KCL group. Dr Deepti Bhardwaj, an IIT-IIM alumna, with an MS in robotics and autonomous system from Boston University and a doctorate from California University, was the chief guest of the day. The event was marked by folk songs, giddha performances and bhangra. In mehndi competition, Shana Basri and Arshdeep shared the first position, followed by Jasleen bagging the second position. Third position was shared by Jyoti and Danisha. For Miss Teej contest, students competed for four titles. Palak won the title of ‘Giddeyan Di Rani’. Navneet Kaur was adjudged ‘Sunakhi Mutiyar’. Simran bagged the title of ‘Sohna Pehrawa’ and Anandi won the title of ‘Shingaar Punjab Di’. The day concluded on a cheerful note, with girl students enjoying the swing outdoors in the lap of nature, as per the Teej customs.

National Physics Exam

A National Graduate Physics Examination (NGPE) was conducted by Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT) at Kanya Maha Vidyalaya recently. The students of BSc of Kanya Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar, participated and competed with the students from national repute institutions. Two students—Ananya and Bishakha— have qualified the national examination with above cut off merit while four students named Anamika, Inderpreet, Harjot and Haramanpreet qualified the national examination with top 10 per cent merit. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi congratulated the achievers and also the exam coordinator Neetu Chopra for this success.

Youth Day celebrated

The students and staff of St Soldier Law College celebrated the International Youth Day on the theme of the year “Trans-generational Solidarity”. A debate competition was organised on the theme, wherein 14 students participated. Dr Gagandeep Kaur, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, was the chief guest. She gave away prizes to the winners of the competition. Gurleen was declared first, Khushi and Jasmeet won the second position and Kanishka and Dheeraj were declared third in the competition. Dr Gagandeep Kaur addressed the college students and faculty underscoring the importance of the day. She explained the role of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in providing free legal services and awarding compensation to the rape and POCSO victims. Earlier, college director SC Sharma welcomed and honoured the chief guest. Dr Pooja Jhulka conducted the stage. Prof Amritpal Kaur and Prof Navedita acted as judges and dean student welfare Prof Rinka Rani presented a vote of thanks. Lt.(Prof) Neha Chhina with NCC cadets escorted the chief guest.

Cricket match organised

To commemorate and cherish the moments of freedom, Mayor Galaxy, the pre-primary wing of Mayor World School, organised a cricket match—Galaxy ke Ballebaaz—for the little Mayorites. The day started with a warm welcome note followed by a joyous and energetic dance performance. Vice chairperson Neerza Mayor tossed the coin to commence the match. It was a treat to watch the teams performing with zeal and vibrancy. The agile players were lauded with accolades for their spectacular performances. Certificates were awarded to motivate the teams. Everyone was mesmerised by the little munchkins dressed in tricolour attire with flags adorning their hands. The event was brightened up by a dance performance by the talented educators. The vote of thanks was extended by the headmistress, Mayor Galaxy, Aarti Gulati. She expressed her gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of the function.

students tie rakhi to BSF men

Students and staff of the department of journalism and mass communicatiom, GNDU Regional Campus, Ladhewali, here celebrated Rakshabandhan by tying rakhis to BSF personnel at their campus. They performed aartis and prayed for their long life. They also distributed sweets to the BSF persons. Dr Namarta Joshi, head of the department, said, “Traditionally rakhi is tied on the hands of those who defend us. As the BSF men defend us and sacrifice their lives for us, we can only show our gratitude by blessing them on this day.” Dr Charan Kamal Walia was also present on the occasion.

I-Day function at CT School

CT Public School started the celebrations for the 75th Independence Day by unfurling the Tricolour. The cultural programme began with the lighting of the lamp. The school choir set the pitch for the programme with patriotic songs and patriotic poems. A fancy dress show depicted the valour of Rani Laxmi Bai, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev and paid homage to efforts of the numerous other freedom fighters of India. The highlight of the programme was the enactment (mime) of the Indian freedom struggle which urged today’s generation to value the freedom. The students of CT World School were in-charge of the event and were best into their roles. The school choir set the pitch for the programme with prayer song. Dance by tiny tots, inter-house singing competition, enactment of India’s journey towards Independence, were organised by the students to pay tribute to freedom fighters who sacrificed their all for the country. The students expressed their sentiments and aspirations for the country through English and Hindi speeches. The function concluded with the rendition of the national anthem. A poster-making competition on theme “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav” was organised in which more than 20 teams participated at Maqsudan campus. Recollecting the role played by freedom fighters for India’s independence, the department of hotel management, CT Group, Maqsudan, showcased patriotic spirit by performing skit on freedom movement. The event also witnessed sketch drawing of various freedom fighter, power point presentation on India-My Country. Charanjit S Channi, chairman, Parminder Kaur Channi, co-chairperson, Manbir Singh, managing director and Harpreet Singh, vice-chairman attended the events.

Shiv Jyoti Public School

Shiv Jyoti Public School started various activities for various classes from August 1 to apprise the students with their glorious heritage. For the students of classes I and II, an activity on drawing and colouring of national symbols was conducted which were beautifully displayed by art teachers and class teachers. For Class III and IV, poetical recitation and story telling on Azadi Ka Mela by Ekjot Singh, Sehajveer Singh, Parneet and Ridhima mesmerised the students of their classes. Short films on freedom fighters were shown to the students of Class II. Principal Neeru Nayyar and vice-principal Parveen Saili acknowledged the efforts of the students and staff members and blessed them for their initiative.

Tiny tots mesmerise audience

The 75th Independence Day was celebrated at Delhi Public School with vigour. Little ones of the pre-primary wing contributed to the Independence Day celebrations with unmatched enthusiasm. Dressed up in white with tricolor sashes, the tiny tots presented rhymes, speeches and dance performances. The USP was pithy enactments about ‘Azaadi’ and ‘Tiranga’ by young DPSites. The ‘chhotta packets’ presented ‘big dhamaal’ and infused the ambience with a spirit of patriotism. The senior school’s astounding celebration commenced with the euphoric Vande Matram song which was followed by a talk on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The enthusiasm of the students while taking the pledge was a treat for the eyes. The celebration furthered with thoughts in English and Hindi and a poetic presentation of a skit. An engrossing talk was presented in English, Hindi and Punjabi. A melodious medley of old songs mesmerised the audience. It was followed by the house mistress’s speech. The day ended with a tribute to our freedom fighters and leaders with the national anthem.

Tiranga rally organised

IK Gujral Punjab Technical University organised a “Tiranga Rally” in honour of the National Flag on Friday at its main campus. The rally was flagged off and led by University Registrar Dr SK Mishra. The rally was dedicated to the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence being celebrated in the country. Chief guest Dr Mishra said there was an atmosphere of pride across the country on the completion of 75 years of independence. The fragrance of nationalism is everywhere, in the air. “In such a pride situation, it is the great responsibility of the academic institutions to take forward the message reaching the door-to-door of the country and participate in the door-to-door tricolor campaign”, he said. On the occasion, flag hoisting was done in the university and all students, faculty, officers and staff completed this rally by going round the university campus. Dean Students Affairs Dr Gaurav Bhargava and his team played the responsibility of organising the rally.