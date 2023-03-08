Meet Trishla who has dedicated her life to kids with thalassemia

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, March 7

Having found a poor mother wandering on the city streets in search of a blood bank as her then two-year-old thalassemia-affected daughter urgently needed a blood transfusion, city-based Trishla Sharma, who was then a student, was quick to help.

The incident dates back to September 9, 2015, and since then she is not only supporting kids suffering from thalassemia but has also adopted nearly 25 such children belonging to Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Khadoor Sahib, and Phagwara.

“The major concern of the parents of a thalassaemic child is regular blood transfusion after every 15-20 days. Thus, to relieve the parents of this burden, I decided to adopt a few children. From blood transfusion to medicines and their travelling expenses, I am taking care of everything for these kids,” she added.

She said although with time many philanthropists and social organisations had joined hands with her and were helping by providing blood units and medicines, but when she decided to walk on this path, the journey was not easy at all.

“The initial years of my journey to help these kids were full of challenges. I did a part-time job during my college years to bear the expenses of blood transfusion for these kids. During those times even my family was not supportive and they asked me to focus on my studies and get a good job for myself. But I had then decided that whatever I will do or wherever will go, I will not stop helping these kids,” she added.

Trishla said she is at present doing a job at Shri Ram Neuro Centre here, and she arranges the blood transfusion of the adopted kids and other thalassaemic patients free of cost at the centre.