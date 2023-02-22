Mehatpur man held for abetment to suicide

Phagwara, February 21
The Mehatpur police have arrested a man on the charge of abetting suicide. Investigating officer (IO) Balwindar Singh said the accused has been identified as Rohit of Bath Kalan village.
Balwindar Kumar, a resident of the same village, had complained to the police that the accused used to stalk and harass his minor daughter Komal (16), who consumed some poisonous substance at her uncle’s place on March 2. She was rushed to the Nakodar Civil Hospital, where the doctor declared her brought dead. Kumar had said in his complaint that his daughter had consumed poison due to harassment by the accused.
The investigating officer said a case has been registered under Sections 34 and 306 of the Indian Penal Code and that his accomplice Ravinder Kumar, had been arrested earlier.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...