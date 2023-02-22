Mehatpur man held for abetment to suicide

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 21

The Mehatpur police have arrested a man on the charge of abetting suicide. Investigating officer (IO) Balwindar Singh said the accused has been identified as Rohit of Bath Kalan village.

Balwindar Kumar, a resident of the same village, had complained to the police that the accused used to stalk and harass his minor daughter Komal (16), who consumed some poisonous substance at her uncle’s place on March 2. She was rushed to the Nakodar Civil Hospital, where the doctor declared her brought dead. Kumar had said in his complaint that his daughter had consumed poison due to harassment by the accused.

The investigating officer said a case has been registered under Sections 34 and 306 of the Indian Penal Code and that his accomplice Ravinder Kumar, had been arrested earlier.