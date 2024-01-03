Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Mehr Chand Polytechnic College has entered the 70th year of its establishment. Principal Jagroop Singh said the college was established in 1954 and had thus completed 70 years of its journey. The principal elaborated the achievements of the college and exhorted the students to work with full dedication and commitment. He also congratulated the Chairperson of DAV Managing Committee, Punam Suri and vice president Justice NK Sood (retd). He shared that during these years, the college had bagged the Best Polytechnic Award of North India four times from NITTTR, Chandigarh.

St Soldier Senior Sec Public School

On the occasion of New Year, a sapling planting ceremony was celebrated at New St Soldier Senior Secondary Public School, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar. The students enthusiastically participated in the programme, understanding the need for India’s development, taking commendable steps and trying to make everyone aware about the same. School director Sushma Handa praised the students for their work.

PCM SD College for Women

The department of BA B.Ed of PCM SD College for Women organised a discussion on ‘lesson planning and teaching skills’. The objective of the session was to impart knowledge to students about lesson plans and various teaching skills, aiming to mould them into exemplary educators. The session proved to be enriching for the students as they were given insights into preparing lesson plans and acquiring diverse teaching skills. Principal Pooja Prashar commended the efforts of the department in organising the activity for the learning experience of the students.

Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women

The NSS department of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women inaugurated a seven-day special NSS camp under the guidance of principal Navjot. The NSS volunteers were motivated by the words of wisdom shared by the principal with the main emphasis on community service. The volunteers were informed about the seven-day activity plan, which includes cleanliness drives, health campaign, demonstrations, cultural activities, competitions, donation drives and much more. The volunteers participated in a road safety rally to sensitise individuals to drive safely in the winter season as the area is engulfed by dense fog.

Doaba College

The NSS Department of Doaba College organised a seminar on waste segregation. Saroj Kapoor, a community facilitator from Jalandhar Municipal Corporation, was the resource person. She was accorded a hearty welcome by school principal Pardeep Bhandari, coordinator Arshdeep Singh, programme officers and NSS volunteers. Bhandari highlighted the need of waste segregation at source and exhorted the NSS volunteers to spread this awareness among others as well. Arshdeep Singh introduced the speaker to the audience and urged volunteers to make waste segregation a regular part of their routine. Saroj Kapoor, serving in Swachh Bharat Mission since 2016, stressed that segregation of waste into dry and wet categories helps in proper recycling and waste management.

Innocent Hearts College of Education

The student-teachers of Innocent Hearts College of Education welcomed the New Year with an event titled ‘Skilled India 2024’, incorporating the theme of augmenting the cognitive, creative and imaginative skills among the would-be teachers for a better future. Various competitions like best out of waste, bottle decoration, bouquet making inventiveness and poetical symposium were organised, which aimed at providing work-education and experiential learning to the student-teachers. They prepared artistic items of economic value for gifting and decorating and the whole campus was decorated beautifully with colourful lights. The student-teachers recited self-composed poems and sang songs. New Year resolutions were taken to dream big, stay positive, work constructively and so on. The celebration continued with blessings from the school principal Arjinder Singh and faculty members.

650 delegates attend nosplan meet

Amritsar: More than 650 delegates from 15 Planning Institutes of India attended the three-day 25th annual NOSPlan Convention of National Association of Students of Planning, which concluded at Guru Nanak Dev University on Tuesday. The convention was organised by the university’s Guru Ramdas School of Planning, wherein nearly 20 competitive academic, cultural, and sports events were organised. The School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi, lifted the overall trophy, while the School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal, and School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada, were the first and second runners-up respectively. Chief guest Bikramjit Singh Bajwa, dean, Academic Affairs, distributed prizes to the winners. In his address, he stressed on regular student participation in events to improve knowledge, develop skills, and make connections. Convention officer Kanishka Mahendru thanked the chief guest and the delegates for making it a success.

Newly constructed gate opened

Jaspal Singh Sandhu, vice-chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University, inaugurated the newly constructed and upgraded automatic university gate on Ram Tirath road, marking a significant milestone on the eve of new year. Sandhu highlighted the distinct features of the gate, emphasising its modern design, aligned with the evolving landscape of life. Describing the gate as a symbol of warm reception, he mentioned its open surface and captivating aesthetics with golden reflections, welcoming all visitors. He underscored the functionality of the slider gates, designed to efficiently manage incoming visitors. The gate proudly displays the university’s name in both Punjabi and English, in striking golden hues, symbolising the institution’s identity and inclusivity.

Teachers appointed at GNDU

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) announced key appointments in various departments, strengthening its academic leadership. Palwinder Singh is now leading the Chemistry Department, Bimaldeep Singh is taking over as the head of the Law Department. Kuljit Kaur, is heading the Computer Science Department, and Amrinder Singh is overseeing the MYAS-GNDU Department of Sports Sciences and Medicine. At regional campuses, Varinder Kaur is leading the Law Department in Jalandhar, and Anu Sheetal is taking charge of the Engineering and Technology Department in Gurdaspur. Harsandaldeep Kaur is leading the University School of Financial Studies and Mannu Sharma, associate professor, joined as head of the History Department. These appointments mark GNDU’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and innovation across its departments.