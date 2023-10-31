Mela Gadri Babeyan Da begins, tributes paid to writers

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 30

The 32nd Mela Gadri Babeyan Da got off to a robust start with heartfelt commemoration to late writers and poets who bid farewell recently. Tributes were paid to ‘Ghadar’, Harbhajan Hundal, Baru Satwarg, Master Tarlochan Samrala, Des Raj Kali, Jaswant Begowal, Dr Surjit Lee, Shiv Nath, Prof Anup Virk and Surjan Jirvi. The general secretary of the committee, Prithipal Singh Marimegha, said the 32nd edition of the mela will reach new heights with the support of people.

People visit book stalls at Desh Bhagat Hall in Jalandhar on Monday. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

On the occasion, Amolak Singh, cultural wing convener of the Desh Bhagat Yadgaar Committee, while speaking from the stage, paid tributes to the departed literary men, writers, poets on behalf of the committee.

He said the three-day ‘Mela Gadri Babeyan Da’, which will go on till the wee hours of November 2, is dedicated to the legacy of the Ghadrite legends and is aimed at creating a thought-provoking reflection on the burning questions of our times in the light of our rich historical heritage.

Jagsir Mehraj presented Baru Satvarg’s composition, ‘Ye Pandh Longra Manzal Da, Kandian Te Turna Pada Ae’ in a bold voice.

Harvinder Bhandal, a member of the Desh Bhagat Memorial Committee and convener of the history committee, hosted a discussion on the theme of book culture.

Jagwinder Jodha and Arsh were among those who asked questions related to the social media onslaught, including how books reach door-to-door and whether the maximum sales of a book is the yardstick to measure the quality of a book.

In the discussion, apart from Jasbir Beghampuri, Amritdeep Kaur, Kesar, Arun, Dr Harjinder Singh Atwal gave ideas about book composition, content and readership. They said there was no substitute for book culture. Despite many hardships, whenever there is injustice on the earth, books will continue to light candles of free thought and consciouness.

In the end, Ajmer Singh, president of the Desh Bhagat Commemoration Committee, emphasised the importance of combining the content of the subject and the artistic side in book culture and congratulated everyone for the meaningful discussion. On the occasion, committee’s assistant secretary Chiranji Lal Kanganiwal, treasurer Sital Singh Sangha, committee member Surinder Kumari Kochhar, Mangat Ram Pasla, Dr Parminder, Raminder Patiala, Prat Singh Jamarai, Dev Raj Nair, Harmesh Malri, Dr Salesh and Prof Tejinder Virli were present.