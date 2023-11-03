Mela Gadri Babeyan Da concludes on high note

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 2

The 32nd Mela Gadri Babeyan Da concluded on a high note in the wee hours of this morning with a night of songs, dances, and thought provoking theatre.

The first theatrical dance of the night was performed by IPTA Theatre Group, Chhattisgarh, under the direction of Nisar Ali. The presentation dealt a blow to the corporate world and communal terrorism. Marathi playwright CT Khanolkar’s work adapted to Punjabi by Shabdish — the play ‘Wakt Tennu Salam Hai’— directed by Anita Shabdish, was presented by Suchetak Rang Manch, Mohali. The play showed that the path to revolutionary art goes through the streets of love.

World famous playwright Brecht’s play ‘The Caucasian Chalk Circle’ adapted to Punjabi by Amitoz, in the form of the play ‘Mitti Na Hoye Matrei’ was presented under the direction of Dhaliwal, by Manch Rang Manch, Amritsar. The play spoke of the psyche of kings, maharajas, the position of women and children in this system and of motherhood, and sent the message that relationships can’t be bought with money. The play ‘Sandukari Khol Narainena’ written and directed by Dr Sahib Singh, was also staged to a standing ovation by the people.

Vicky Maheshri and Avtar Charik’s direction brought the IPTA Moga team’s adaptation of Piyush Mishra’s play ‘Gagaan Damama Bajeo’ presenting a peek into the lost pages of the freedom movement. The play sent across the message that collective history of the sacrifices of Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims couldn’t be erased from people’s minds.

Avtar Charik and Jaz Riaz’ play by IPTA Moga team satirised the claims and promises of the rulers in a presentation brought in the ‘Bhand’ style.

Inquilabi (Revolutionary) Kawishri Jatha Rasulpur, Dastak Manch (Jinda and Sarah), Lok Sangeet Masani (Dharminder Masani), Harsh Bilga, Nargis, Tripat, Sargam, Kuldeep Sirsa, Ladi Jatana, Ajmer Aklia, Harmeet Kotguru also brought forth their respective presentations.

General secretary of the Desh Bhagat Yadgaar Committee, Prithipal Singh Madimegha and president Ajmer Singh, while speaking on the night full of plays and songs, said Ghadri legends’ dreams are brought to fufillment with the contribution through the mediums of literature, art, music and theatre. They said the strength and energy source of the mela is actually the people.

The packed pandal supported the resolutions put by the committee with raised hands that the war and suffering imposed on the Palestinian people should be stopped, arrested intellectuals should be released. And attempts to dilute the history, heritage, literature and art should be stopped. Cultural wing convener Amolak Singh conducted the stage.