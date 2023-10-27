Mela Gadri Babeyan Da to be dedicated to Palestine, Manipur

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 26

The 32nd Mela Gadri Babeyan Da would be held from October 30 to November 1 at the Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall in the city.

With crisis at home (in India) and the Middle East, this year’s mela would be dedicated to the people of Manipur and Palestine and their struggles.

Members of the Desh Bhagat Yadgar Committee said this year’s mela would be a memorable historical festival celebrating the relationship between literature, society, art and war, while acting as a sliver of light in the black gloomy night of the present world.

The main entrance of the Desh Bhagat Memorial Hall would be dedicated to Mohammad Barkatullah, a freedom fighter, and named Barkatullah Nagar. The main pandal of the fair would be named after Gadri Bibi Gulab Kaur. The mela known for furthering the legacy and anti-imperialist stance of the Gadarites would witness presence of activist Teesta Setalvad and The Wire’s Editor Siddharth Varadarajan.

General secretary of the Desh Bhagat Commemoration Committee Prithipal Singh Marimegha, assistant secretary Charanji Lal Kanganiwal, treasurer Seetal Singh Sangha, convener of cultural wing Amolak Singh and committee member Mangat Ram Pasla, while addressing a press conference, said the 32nd Mela Gadri Babeyan Da would be dedicated to the legacy of the Gadarites and give a call to defeat the four-pronged attack on freedom, equality and secularism by the imperialists, corporate houses and communal forces of the country.

