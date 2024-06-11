Mentally challenged minor girl raped, suspect flees spot

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 10

A 14-year-old mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped at her residence in Kalia Colony here Saturday.

The Division No. 1 police received a complaint in this regard on Saturday. The suspect, identified as Swaranjit Singh, alias Vicky, fled the spot after committing the crime.

Previous incidents A Class V student was allegedly raped by her schoolteacher on May 29.

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped for 3 months by a man.

According to the victim’s father, the incident took place when the victim was alone at the house. When he returned home, he saw Swaranjit fleeing the spot and his daughter crying.

Amandeep Kamboj, SHO of the Division Number 1 police station, said a case under Section 376 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act had been registered against the suspect. He said as per court orders, the medical examination of the victim would be performed tonight.

The SHO said the suspect was known to the victim’s family. Efforts were on to trace him.

