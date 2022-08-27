'Mera Shehar-Mera Mann' drive for cleaner city

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 26

The local Municipal Corporation started the state government’s initiative ‘Mera Shehar-Mera Maan’ from Ward No. 12, where Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora kick started the awareness campaign. Under it, steps would be taken to make the city clean and green.

Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora kick-starts the awareness campaign in Ward No. 12 in Jalandhar city on Friday. Tribune photo

While launching the campaign, MLA Arora said the campaign will certainly ensure clean and green environment in the city, besides supplementing the efforts being made to make it pollution free. “The step is aimed to ensure cleaner and greener city by providing good quality of life to the residents and making them further aware about the aspects of sanitation, which is the core of the programme,” he said.

Accompanied by Municipal Corporation Commissioner Devinder Singh, the MLA also pointed out that the MC would choose a ward every Friday, where this awareness drive will be launched. The MC officials had already chalked out an extensive plan to execute the drive in its areas efficaciously. All stakeholders, including residents of the wards, will be involved in the initiative in the larger public interest, he said.

Giving details, the MC Commissioner said after choosing a ward on Friday, officials of the MC would visit it in advance to examine the requisite manpower, apparatus and other arrangements. He also sought fulsome support of the people to make the campaign a great success so that healthy environment could be further strengthened.

MC Joint Commissioner Shikha Bhagat stated that the campaign would ensure cleaning/sweeping of all streets/roads in wards, besides public places, market areas. She said elimination of garbage vulnerable points, cleaning of drains/nallis, lifting of C&D waste, demonstration of door-to-door collection and segregation of garbage at household level by community facilitators and motivators would also be a part of the campaign.

Under the campaign, street plays/nukkad nataks on the theme “My garbage, my responsibility” and cleaning of all community and public toilets will also be undertaken, said Bhagat.

During the launch of the campaign, students of Government Senior Secondary School held an awareness walk in the ward. The MLA and MC officials also distributed saplings to residents, besides getting the fogging in the streets, patch work and lifting of garbage done.