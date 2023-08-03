Mewat violence: VHP members protest, seek relief for activists, action against guilty

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 2

Members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) staged a protest in Jalandhar today, against the incidents which unfolded at Haryana’s Nuh and Mewat area in the past couple of days.

The protesting VHP members demanded adequate compensation for the two Bajrang Dal activists who died in the violence.

Terming yesterday’s incidents in Mewat, Haryana, as unfortunate, activists of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal indulged in protest and sloganeering here today.

Saying that every year on Mondays in Shravan, devotees visit five temples inside Mewat to seek the blessings of Lord Shankar, the activists alleged that the happenings of the past two days started after some miscreants began ‘firing bullets’ and ‘pelting stones’ at the devotees 15 minutes after the start of a religious yatra on July 31.

The alleged devotees took shelter at Nalhad Mahadev temple, and the rioters took to that spot after some time, indulging in violence, firing bullets and indulging in arson in which two persons died.

The VHP activists alleged that the ‘terror attack’ had resulted in the brutal murder of two workers of Bajrang Dal and demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore to their families and Rs 20 lakh to the injured besides compensation to those whose vehicles and buses had been torched, for which the government should take responsibility.

The VHP also demanded that combing operations should be undertaken by sealing the entire Mewat area and strictest punishment should be given to the culprits.

During the protest held in Jalandhar today, Indradev Sharma, VHP state vice-president; Sutikshan Samrol, VHP state co-president; Yogesh Dheer, VHP state temple head; advocate Varun Kumar Singh, VHP state vice-head of the coordination department; Pramod Gupta, district president- VHP Jalandhar; Rajbir Thakur, Bajrang Dal district convener and Indrajit Jha, district convener, VHP Dharma Raksha, were among those present.

