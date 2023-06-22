MGN celebrates Yoga Day

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: International Yoga Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at MGN Public School, Adarsh Nagar. Nearly 250 cadets of 1 Pb Air Sqn NCC-Jalandhar participated in the yoga training event under the guidance of the ANO and yoga gurus. The theme for the event was ‘Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ that means encapsulating our collective aspiration for ‘One Earth One Family and One Future’. Proficient yoga instructors Abhishek Mehra and Sonia Sood threw light on the significance of practising yoga in the day-to-day lives. Principal K S Randhawa, Headmistress Sangeeta Bhatia, NCC Training Incharge JWO Digambar Singh and ANO Amandeep Kaur.

DIPS holds yoga camp

To make children and teachers aware of health in today’s stressful life, a one-day yoga camp was organised for students and teachers at all institutions of DIPS Chain on International Yoga Day. During the camp, yoga teachers made the children and staff members do different types of yoga activities to stay away from stress. During the camp, the staff and students were told the correct way of doing asanas such as Pranayam, Surya Namaskar, Bhujangasana, Bal Asana, Ardha Chandrasana, Vrikshasana, Setu Dam, Nataraja Asana, Om-Vilom, etc. Yoga is not only good for physical health but also for mental health. MD Tarwinder Singh inspired everyone to adopt nutritious diet and yoga in their life.

College celebrates Yoga Day

International Yoga Day was celebrated by the NSS, NCC and Physical Education Department of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women in the college campus. NSS Programme Officers explained the importance of yoga by exhibiting various yoga asanaas to the NSS volunteers. Poster making competition on the importance of Yoga was also organised. Yoga asanas were demonstrated by one of the NSS officers which were practised by the volunteers with great zeal and enthusiasm. A motivational lecture was delivered on ‘Importance of yoga in daily life’ by the NSS Officers. Pledge was also taken by the NSS volunteers and other students to adopt yoga in daily routine for better health and fitness. Principal Navjot lauded the efforts of ANO Lt Rupali Razdan, NSS officers and Parminder Kaur, Assistant Professor, Department of Physical Education.

Sanskriti KMV marks Yoga Day

Sanskriti KMV School celebrated the 9th International Yoga Day today. Under the guidance of experienced and certified yoga instructors, the students have been enthusiastically participating in various yoga sessions and workshops. School premises rumbled with positive energy as students, teachers, and staff came together to practise yoga and experienced its numerous benefits. Rachna Monga, Principal, asked the students to embrace this International Yoga Day as an opportunity to come together and set a routine for a healthier and happier world.

Mayor World organises yoga session

Mayor World School organised a yoga session for its administrative staff and support staff. Vice Chairperson Neerza Mayor and the senior dignitaries also participated in the salubrious event. Various asanas were demonstrated and all the participants learnt about the varied benefits of yoga and meditation. Through various postures, they discovered a sense of oneness with nature and the inner self. The Vice Chairperson stressed the need of transmitting the yoga wave across all the sections of society.

Innocent Hearts holds yoga camp

A session on ‘Fitness through Yoga’ was organised at Innocent Hearts School, Green Model Town. The teaching and non-teaching staff participated in the session. Students and their parents also participated in this yoga session. The session was conducted by Sonia Aeron and Meena Gupta, certified yoga instructors from Ministry of Ayush and Sri Sri School of Yoga. They taught the proper techniques of performing various asanas like Bhujang Asana, Virbhadra Asana, Marakat Asana and Surya Namaskar. Then they focused on the breathing exercise Pranayama. Group Chairman Anup Bowry said that good health should be everyone’s priority.

Hindu Kanya holds yoga camp

A yoga camp was organised at Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala, to make people aware of the importance of yoga for a healthy body. Col Sewa Singh, a yoga expert from Health and Happiness Society (Regd), Kapurthala, demonstrated Pranayama and various yoga asanas. Pointing out the benefits of yoga asanas, he said that to have maximum advantages of yoga, we should understand our body and its energy points before starting doing yoga asanas. Principal Archna Garg, along with the college teaching and non-teaching staff and students participated in the camp and learnt yoga ssanas. Principal Dr. Archna Garg appreciated Mukti from Physical Education Department for this initiative.

Yoga Day celebrated at NIT

The 9th International Yoga Day (IDY) was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology. The session witnessed the participation from faculty, staff, students, and campus residents. Sanchit Jain, Faculty, Sri Sri Yoga, Chandigarh, conducted the yoga sessions. Practice of Common Yoga Protocol (CYP), yoga quiz, and yoga pledge were conducted during the session. A range of pranayam, asanas, dhyan and yogic exercises were performed in the session. Prof. Binod Kumar Kanaujia, Director of NIT Jalandhar, stressed the need of practising yoga for better work efficiency.

Yoga Day at Doaba College

Doaba College held a programme entitled “Aao Jalandhar Yog Karen” to celebrate International Yoga Day. Sushil Kumar Rinku, Member of Parliament, Jalandhar, graced the occasion as the chief guest, while Raman Arora, MLA, Jalandhar West, Dhruv Mittal- Treasurer, Doaba College Managing Committee, Sat Pal Gupta, member, Doaba College Managing Committee and Kuldeep Singh (Art of Living), Rohit Sharma (Hawk Riders), were the guests of honour. The dignitaries were accorded a hearty welcome by Principal Dr. Pardeep Bhandari, Prof. Arvind Nanda, Prof Sukhvinder Singh and Dr. Suresh Mago - coordinators, faculty members and around 600 students and citizens of Jalandhar. Principal Dr Bhandari highlighted the importance of Yoga, calling it ‘chit vritti nirudha’, which means to end evil of the mind.