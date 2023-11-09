MGNREGA workers protest pending dues

Jalandhar, November 8
Under the leadership of Pendu Mazdoor Union, workers of different villages of Mehatpur block opened a front against the BDPO Mehtpur, laying siege to his office and demanding the release of the dues of the work done by the MNREGA workers in the past several months.
They said the pending dues amounted to about Rs 33,14,000. Union leaders said the MNREGA Act guarantees 100 days of employment to the workers, but work was given to block-level MNREGA workers as per whims without following the set laws. They said due to this arbitrary decision, the 100-day employment guarantee was not fulfilled.
They said for the last three years, tools were also not being provided to MNREGA workers. They alleged wages of workers were being cut on one or other pretexts.
They said despite bringing the corruption cases of officials to the BDPO’s notice, these have not been addressed and MNREGA funds were being misused by making fake attendances. For the last few days, the attendance of the working labourers was not being marked on phone. Due to this, there is unrest among the workers.
The workers, under the leadership of Kashmir Mandiala, Vijay Bath and Anita Sandhu, gheraod the BDPO office gates from 9 am to 2 pm. The leaders said this protest would continue.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G7 backs Israel’s right to self-defence, pushes for pauses to assist civilians
Announces unified stance on Gaza war | Tokyo meet bid to con...
Defence tech on table at India-US meet
Washington to continue working with New Delhi to secure Indo...
Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Mahua Moitra: MP
Welcome to count my shoes, says TMC leader | Mahua: CBI shou...
INDIA fails to come together in Punjab
Congress leaders allege victimisation by AAP, say govt going...