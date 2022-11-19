MGSIPA DG visits regional centre site

Jalandhar, November 18
Anirudh Tewari, the Director General of the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA), on Friday visited the site of the Regional Centre building which has been under construction here near the office of the Divisional Commissioner.
Director General Tewari was accompanied by Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh and officials of the agency executing the project.
Tewari said, “This regional centre would help enhance efficiency in different
areas of public administration in the state.”
He added, “The executing agency has been directed to finish the allotted work within given timeline of September 2023.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Slap cost on nations aiding terror as part of foreign policy: PM Modi takes swipe at Pakistan, China
Those trying to create sympathy for terrorists must be isola...
Regime change in Afghanistan poses threat to South Asia: Amit Shah
Growing influence of Al-Qaida, ISIS posing significant chall...
‘Place Gautam Navlakha under house arrest in 24 hours’, Supreme Court junks NIA petition
Probe agency had raised safety concerns
Up to Rs 500 crore fine for data breach proposed
It was Rs 15 crore earlier