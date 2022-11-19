MGSIPA DG visits regional centre site

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 18

Anirudh Tewari, the Director General of the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA), on Friday visited the site of the Regional Centre building which has been under construction here near the office of the Divisional Commissioner.

Director General Tewari was accompanied by Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh and officials of the agency executing the project.

Tewari said, “This regional centre would help enhance efficiency in different

areas of public administration in the state.”

He added, “The executing agency has been directed to finish the allotted work within given timeline of September 2023.”