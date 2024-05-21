Micro-observers to monitor critical, sensitive booths

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 20

First randomisation of micro-observers was held in the presence of General Observer R. Anandakumar at the NIC Office, District Administrative Complex, here. Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Komal Mittal was also present.

Komal Mittal said 270 micro observers had been deployed at 188 places in the district in view of the Lok Sabha elections. All these observers would monitor critical, sensitive, shadow area booths of the district. She said all micro-observers would be trained on May 25 at 4 pm in the auditorium of James Cambridge School.

