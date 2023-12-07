Mid-day meal inspected in schools, anganwadis

Jalandhar, December 6
Chetan Parkash Dhaliwal, a member of the Punjab State Food Commission, inspected mid-day meal in various government schools and anganwadi centres.
The official visited Government Primary School, Dalla village, Government Primary School and Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Kot Badal Khan, Government High School and Government Primary School in Rajowal and anganwari centres and various depot in Bajuha Kalan and Malwal villages.
Dhaliwal took stock of storage of grains, cleanliness and other facilities during the checking. He asked the authorities to maintain proper hygiene in mid-day meal kitchens.
He also asked them to ensure quality food to pregnant women and lactating mothers at anganwadi centres. He directed the authorities to ensure health check-up of students twice a year. He also interacted with mid-meal staff and asked them to undergo health check-ups regularly. He asked the staff to display banners regarding the government’s schemes of mid-day meals properly.
The Food Commission member also appealed to people to contact on commission helpline number 9876764545 and email [email protected] for any kind of information.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza
His letter to the council's 15 members on Wednesday says Gaz...
Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today
The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader would be ...
India-born media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman
The 71-year-old will replace Richard Sharp
Aiming for terror-free J&K by 2026, says Amit Shah as Lok Sabha clears 2 Bills on UT
HM blames Nehru’s ‘blunders’ for Kashmir’s sufferings | Oppo...
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit reserves three Bills for President's consideration
One of these will vest Guv’s Chancellor role with Chief Min...