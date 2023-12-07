Mid-day meal inspected in schools, anganwadis

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 6

Chetan Parkash Dhaliwal, a member of the Punjab State Food Commission, inspected mid-day meal in various government schools and anganwadi centres.

The official visited Government Primary School, Dalla village, Government Primary School and Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Kot Badal Khan, Government High School and Government Primary School in Rajowal and anganwari centres and various depot in Bajuha Kalan and Malwal villages.

Dhaliwal took stock of storage of grains, cleanliness and other facilities during the checking. He asked the authorities to maintain proper hygiene in mid-day meal kitchens.

He also asked them to ensure quality food to pregnant women and lactating mothers at anganwadi centres. He directed the authorities to ensure health check-up of students twice a year. He also interacted with mid-meal staff and asked them to undergo health check-ups regularly. He asked the staff to display banners regarding the government’s schemes of mid-day meals properly.

The Food Commission member also appealed to people to contact on commission helpline number 9876764545 and email [email protected] for any kind of information.