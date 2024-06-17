Migrants, transport office workers clash, 3 injured

Jalandhar, June 16
A violent clash erupted between migrants and a few workers of a transport office in the Transport Nagar here this afternoon.
According to information, the incident took place when some migrants were assaulting a person near a tea stall close to a transport office of Manjeet Singh. When Manjeet’s workers intervened, the migrants stormed into his office.
Appropriate action to be taken: SHO
Gurmukh Singh, SHO of the Division No. 8 police station, said the injured person had been shifted to the Civil Hospital. His medical reports were still pending. Manjeet and his workers, who suffered injuries, had been summoned to the police station to record their statements. Appropriate action would be taken after recording their statements.
The incident was captured in CCTV cameras installed nearby. In the CCTV footage, around 10 migrants were seen hurling stones at Manjeet’s office and attacking him as well as his workers.
During altercation, the migrants attacked workers with an iron rod, leading to serious injuries to one of them. Two other workers also suffered minor injuries.
After getting information about the incident, the police and members of Sikh organisations reached the spot.
Harjinder Singh, a member of one of the Sikh organisations, sought strict action against the suspects.
“As per information from the owners of nearby transport offices, these migrants often engage in violence with passersby or sometimes attack office workers under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Police verification of all migrants entering the state must be done,” he said.
