Military Hospital gets trauma care centre

Jalandhar, January 12
A trauma care centre (TCC) at Military Hospital was inaugurated by Rani Sharma, zonal president, Vajra Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA).
The GOC said the upgraded facility will strengthen the trauma care services of 11 corps zone.
Brigadier Prasad Ravindra Lele, Commandant Military Hospital, Jalandhar, said the renovated ‘accident and emergency services’ was well-equipped to provide ‘triaging and life saving emergency care’.
