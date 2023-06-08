Millet-based workshop held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 7

A district food safety team on Wednesday held a millet theme-based workshop in collaboration with entrepreneur Shreya Maini on the occasion of World Food Safety Day. Maini showcased her millet-based sweet delicacies made without sugar, flour, maida or preservatives.

Different types of millet-based cookies were also on display to make people aware of the health benefits of the grain. The workshop was held here under the supervision of Civil Surgeon Dr Raman Sharma. A lecture was also delivered highlighting the benefits of adding millets in diet. District Health Officer Dr Reema Jammu said Maini was also a part of the G20 Summit held in Amritsar this year where she had showcased her recipes before foreign delegates.