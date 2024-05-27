Mining officers attacked in Shahkot

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 26

The Shahkot police have booked over 30 unidentified persons for attacking mining officers and stealing their goods.

Jagsir Singh, district mining officer, Faridkot, told the police and Mining Department headquarters to check illegal mining inside Dhussi Bandh of the Sutlej in the Shahkot subdivision.

Jagsir said he, along with his department officers and police personnel, reached the demarcated site inside the Dhussi Bandh, Chak Bahmania village, and found two tractor-trailers loaded with illegal sand. However, no one was present at the spot.

Jagsir said in the meantime, around 35 persons reached there on motorcycles, tractors and other vehicles carrying sharp weapons. They ransacked an official vehicle and uses abusive language against them. The suspects also threatened to kill them, but the police personnel on guard duty with them opened fire in the air. The officials ran towards a hi-tech checkpost to save themselves.

Jagsir said the suspects fled the spot with a loaded tractor trailer and a tractor and stole Rs 5,000, a laptop and other valuables and documents from official vehicles.

He said the suspects stopped them from performing their public duties and legal action should be taken against them.

Investigating officer Balvir Chand said a case under Sections 379, 353, 186, 411, 427, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Section 21 of the Mines and Minerals Act had been registered against unidentified persons. Further investigations were on in the case.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridkot #Illegal Mining #Phagwara