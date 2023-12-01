Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO conducts surprise inspection at PSPCL office in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, November 30
Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO conducted a surprise check at Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) office, Shakti Sadan, to check the attendance of employees.
People must not suffer: Minister
Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO asked the officers that there should not be any kind of mismanagement in the functioning and people must not suffer in getting their work done. He motivated them to facilitate the people in getting their day-to-day works done easily without causing any inconvenience.
The Power Minister reached the PSPCL office this evening and checked the attendance register of employees. He called all employees posted at various branches one by one and checked their physical presence.
After the checking, he said the purpose of the surprise visit was to ensure that the staff remain present on duty. He also asked them to wear their identity cards while on duty.
Harbhajan Singh told the officers that there should not be any kind of mismanagement in the functioning and people must not suffer in getting their work done. He motivated them to facilitate the people in getting their day-to-day works done easily without causing any inconvenience.
The Power Minister also asked them to achieve the target of zero per cent pendency as this would instil the trust among people over the government and its functioning.
Senior officers of the PSPCL were also present on the occasion.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab announces Rs 11 per quintal hike of sugarcane SAP, CM Mann calls it 'shagun'
Cane growers will get Rs 391 per quintal, says Bhagwant Mann
Congress edge in Chhattisgarh, Telangana; BJP ahead in Rajasthan; close call in MP, Mizoram: Exit polls
Polling draws to a close | Counting of votes on Dec 3
Farm fires down by 27% in Punjab, 37% in Haryana compared to last year: Environment ministry
The data showed Punjab had only four days in 2023 where fire...