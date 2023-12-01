Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO conducts surprise inspection at PSPCL office in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 30

Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO conducted a surprise check at Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) office, Shakti Sadan, to check the attendance of employees.

The Power Minister reached the PSPCL office this evening and checked the attendance register of employees. He called all employees posted at various branches one by one and checked their physical presence.

After the checking, he said the purpose of the surprise visit was to ensure that the staff remain present on duty. He also asked them to wear their identity cards while on duty.

Harbhajan Singh told the officers that there should not be any kind of mismanagement in the functioning and people must not suffer in getting their work done. He motivated them to facilitate the people in getting their day-to-day works done easily without causing any inconvenience.

The Power Minister also asked them to achieve the target of zero per cent pendency as this would instil the trust among people over the government and its functioning.

Senior officers of the PSPCL were also present on the occasion.

