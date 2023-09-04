Punjab Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa holds meeting with PhD teachers’ union

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 3

Representatives of the PhD Government School Teachers’ Association, Punjab, held a meeting with Cabinet Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa at Hoshiarpur today. The meeting aimed to discuss and present a comprehensive demand letter outlining the concerns of the PhD school community in the state. During the meeting, the representatives elaborated on the range of issues related to PhD degree holders working in Department of School Education, Punjab.

The minister expressed interest in the concerns raised by the PhD school association and assured them of the government’s commitment to addressing these issues comprehensively. He also acknowledged the invaluable role played by the PhD community in advancing knowledge and innovation in the state. The meeting concluded with the commitment to continue dialogue with the education minister soon. Dr Ritu Kumra, Dr Kuldeep Singh Minhas, Dr Raminder Kaur, Dr Meenu represented the association.

